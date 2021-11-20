AEW superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega responded to the wrestling Twitter account Ciarán earlier today, who shared a gif of the Cleaner facing off against Kevin Steen (now Kevin Owens in WWE) from the 2009 Battle of Los Angeles, which is a yearly tournament held by the popular California based indie federation, PWG.

The exciting back and forth saw Omega pick up the sneaky win via cradle, something Omega acknowledges in his tweet as he hints at a future showdown with Steen, whose WWE contract is expected to expire in 2022 unless he re-signs. He writes, “I robbed this guy. I’m sure he wants a part 3.”

Check it out below.