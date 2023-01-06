Kenny Omega already has his goals set as the new IWGP United States champion.

The Cleaner defeated Will Ospreay at NJPW WrestleKingdom 17 on January 4th, his first match for the promotion since his loss to Hiroshi Tanahashi at WrestleKingdom 13 back in 2019. Omega spoke about this victory, as well as his desire to defend his new title in AEW, during a recent interview with Tokyo Sports. Check out highlights from that conversation below.

Says he wants to defend the belt in AEW as well as NJPW:

I want to [defend the belt] either [in] New Japan or AEW. When I was the US champion, I did a lot of defenses in Japan. So I want to do it not only in the United States, but also in Japan.

Wants to face Shingo Takagi: