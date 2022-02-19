AEW superstar Kenny Omega spoke about the promotion’s upcoming video game release on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. The Cleaner says that he hopes to share some more footage to fans soon, adding that the developers are attempting to create gameplay that flows like a real wrestling match. Highlights are below.

Teases that they hope to share more footage of the AEW video game soon:

“I don’t wanna promise at the PPV or in that PPV week but we were hoping to possibly show a little more of where we’re at & little bit more progression, reveal possibly new characters”

Says they hope the game flows like a real wrestling match:

“We want it to feel like how a match would flow but within a video game, so the matches will probably, in general, go a little bit quicker. But we want them to feel like the user is able to assume the role of their favorite AEW Superstar.”

