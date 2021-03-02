AEW world champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter earlier today to hype up tomorrow’s Dynamite on TNT, which features Nyla Rose taking on Ryo Mizunami in the finals of the women’s eliminator title tournament. The Cleaner writes, “Not many will ever know just how hard these two had to push themselves to get here, but it should be respected. I’m looking forward to the finals on Wednesday!”

Bleacher Report has also released a video package for the icon Sting’s return match at Sunday’s Revolution pay per view. The former WCW champion teams up with Darby Allin to battle Team Taz (Ricky Starks and Brian Cage) in a street fight.