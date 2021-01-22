AEW world champion Kenny Omega recently spoke with Yahoo Sports where the Cleaner doubled-down on his previous statements about the promotion’s women’s division, stating that he truly hopes to give them more time in the future. Hear what he had to say below.

It’s always been challenging because you always have so many talented women, and as talented as they are, there’s always going to be this very small window of time to tell stories with. I truly believe to this day that women deserve more time, deserve their own show, center stage — I would love at some point as time goes by and more AEW content becomes available, that is the ultimate goal. Until then, we have to take those baby steps and every one of them has to be a home run. No matter what I do in wrestling or video games or side projects that I undertake, my main goal is to help women’s wrestling to get that chance in AEW and show how talented and hungry they are.

AEW recently announced that they’ll be holding a 16-woman tournament to determine a new number one contender for Hikaru Shida and the women’s title.