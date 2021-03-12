The main event of last Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event featured World Champion Kenny Omega retain the title over Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. However, after Omega won the match, there was supposed to be a big explosion, but it was lackluster and didn’t go to plan.

Eddie Kingston sold the “duds” like major explosives because there wasn’t a back-up plan.

Omega issued the following statement to Dave Meltzer, which was posted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter: