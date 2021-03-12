The main event of last Sunday’s AEW Revolution pay-per-view event featured World Champion Kenny Omega retain the title over Jon Moxley in an Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch. However, after Omega won the match, there was supposed to be a big explosion, but it was lackluster and didn’t go to plan.
Eddie Kingston sold the “duds” like major explosives because there wasn’t a back-up plan.
Omega issued the following statement to Dave Meltzer, which was posted in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:
“Yeah, it was really deflating to do so much preparation, test the explosions, have them be impressive in the rehearsal, and then have it be something so much different than what was promised. It made me appreciate everyone who worked hard and did their part even more, though. But like you said, we really wanted to have a good one, and we added real barbed wire to help with the feeling of danger so we really risked a lot. Again, I loved the match, glad we did it, sucks about the finale.”