AEW star Kenny Omega has issued a statement on officially giving up the AAA Mega Title due to injuries and upcoming surgeries.

As we’ve noted, Omega had been scheduled to defend the AAA Mega Title against El Hijo del Vikingo at AAA’s TripleMania Regia II event on December 4 in Monterrey, Mexico. However, after dropping the AEW World Title to “Hangman” Adam Page earlier this month at AEW Full Gear, it was expected that Omega would vacate the AAA Mega Title due to his various injuries and ailments, and the need for surgeries. AAA’s Dorian Roldán then announced today that Omega has officially vacated the title.

In an update, AAA has released new footage of Omega addressing AAA and the fans.

Omega said AAA is taking the title from him right when he wanted to beat Vikingo. He went on to accuse AAA of stealing the belt from him, after he broke a record of holding the title longer than anyone else. Omega added that AAA never offered to postpone the match because they knew this was the only way to get the strap off him. He said this is all OK because it will give AAA the chance to build a new hero, one that he will get the first shot at when he’s able to return to the ring, and then solidify his spot as the greatest wrestler in American, Japanese and Mexican history. Omega ended the video by promising that he will be back.

There is no word on who will face El Hijo del Vikingo for the vacant AAA Mega Title, but we will keep you updated. AAA officials were reportedly told on Wednesday, November 17 that Omega would be undergoing surgery, and would not be able to work TripleMania Regia II.

Omega won the AAA Mega Title back at AAA Heroes Inmortales XIII on October 19, 2019, by defeating current AEW World Tag Team Champion Rey Fenix. Since then Omega retained over current AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Jack Evans, Dragon Lee, Laredo Kid, and Andrade El Idolo, which was the last defense on August 14 at TripleMania XXIX. TripleMania Regia II was to be Omega’s sixth title defense.

You can click here for the latest on Omega’s various injuries, surgeries and time off. It’s expected that he will be able to return to the ring around late February. AEW President Tony Khan has reportedly told Omega to take as much time off as he needs.

You can see the full video below:

Aquí tenemos el mensaje de @KennyOmegamanX sobre su estado de salud y la lucha estelar de #TriplemaniaRegia Muy pronto revelaremos la lucha estelar para coronar al nuevo Megacampeón de AAA en Monterrey este próximo 4 de diciembre en el @PalacioSultan #30AniversarioAAA pic.twitter.com/9JUg2j0qMm — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) November 22, 2021

