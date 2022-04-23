AEW superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega recently made an appearance on Put Your Quarters On The Glass to discuss the release of Street Fighter 6, and how fellow gaming enthusiast Xavier Woods doesn’t have the “natural acumen” for fighting video games. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says Woods doesn’t have the “natural acumen” for fighting games:

Austin’s talking about going back in on Street Fighter 6 and you know what, it’s a fresh start for everyone, a clean slate. I’d like to see what he’d be able to scoop together. I don’t think he has the natural skill or think he has the natural acumen for fighting games. I think that to be good at fighting games it takes a lot of skill, it takes very flexible and nimble digits.

How fighting games require you to read your opponents:

I think it takes an ability to read your opponent and be able to analyze the situation and act accordingly and these are all skills Austin Creed does not have whatsoever. Also, poor judgment on top of that, so bad decision making. We might need to do away with the entire fighting game thing. He just doesn’t have it in his inner workings, in his guts.

