AEW World Champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter today and joked about being snubbed from the WWE Hall of Fame.

Omega made the tweet after the 2020 and 2021 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremonies aired on Tuesday night.

He wrote, “Wait, you mean to tell me I was snubbed again this year? Geez Louise, what’s a guy gotta do around here?”

Omega is a member of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame Class of 2020. You can see his full tweet below:

Wait, you mean to tell me I was snubbed again this year? Geez Louise, what’s a guy gotta do around here? — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 7, 2021

