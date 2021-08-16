Below is a full play-by-play recap of the hit Youtube series, Being the Elite, which features behind the scenes footage from last week’s AEW Dynamite, and AEW Rampage. Check it out below.

-Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks converse shortly after Omega’s loss to Christian Cage on Rampage. They joke that he now has to go “job” to Andrade at TripleMania XXIX (a match he won).

-Peter Avalon holds up a boom box (from the film Say Anything) to try and woo Leva Bates back to him. Alex Reynolds shows up and puts his arm around Bates, which causes Avalon to become sad.

-Several highlight clips from last Wednesday’s Dynamite matchup between The Elite and Dante Martin and the Sydal brothers is shown. More clips of the Good Brothers versus the Dark Order IMPACT title match.

-Brandon Cutler tells the Bucks about Frankie Kazarian’s attack on him. They don’t really seem to care and show off their new expensive sneakers.

-Funny segment with Ryan Nemeth in the Hollywood Hills.

-Evil Uno and Stu Grayson are complaining to Colt Cabana about the Dark Order members abandoning them. They come to realize that Brandon Cutler is watching them…he gets punched.

-Karl Andreson shows off a new handshake that is supposed to replace the Elite’s “Too Sweet” gesture.

-Footage of Don Callis and Kenny Omega playing some slot machines around town. He gets excited over a small victory.

-Kenny Omega goes on a rant backstage about how most of the AEW locker room is filled with WWE guys, and how they don’t have room for more following the newest round of WWE cuts. Omega jokes about real athletes, and how he and the Bucks have actual athletic skill.

-Basketball segment that ends with Brandon Cutler getting triple superkicked.