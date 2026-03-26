It’s official …

Kenny Omega is still an All Elite Wrestling Executive Vice President.

The March 25 episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max from St. Paul, Minnesota kicked off with the high-stakes AEW EVP vs. No. 1 Contender showdown pitting reigning AEW EVP Kenny Omega one-on-one against current No. 1 Contender to the AEW Championship Swerve Strickland in a winner-take-all battle.

When all was said-and-done, a V-Trigger and One-Winged Angel from “The Cleaner” earned him the victory over the fellow former AEW World Champion.

With the victory, Omega is now officially the number one contender to the AEW World Championship, which is currently held by MJF.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Results 3/25/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.