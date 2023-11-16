Kenny Omega talks the evolution of AEW.

The top company star and former world champion spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Bleacher Report. Omega, who was one of the founding fathers of AEW, says that things have changed since the young promotion’s early days but he believes it is trending in the right direction.

Everything changes and it’s hard to really predict with 100 percent accuracy how something is going to end up. There was a lot of new promotion energy back then. There was a lot of excitement, and people were willing to give us the benefit of the doubt and give us a shot. We had a locker room and a team of real go-getters. Every week was something new, something exciting. We were just trying to get our footing. Now we have a much larger roster, and we have a lot of our bases covered.

That being said, Omega does acknowledge how different AEW is from its inception back in 2019. He adds that as long as the networks are happy and his fans are happy then he himself is happy too.

Is it different now than it was on day one? Absolutely it’s different. Do I still feel that I have an identity within this company? Yeah, it’s still AEW. From 2019 until now, every single year has been completely different from one another. I didn’t even realize it until you asked me the question just now how different year one was from year two and year three. It’s all about making the fans happy. You strip back everything from the original mission statement, it was really all about making fans happy. At the end of the day, if the fans are happy with the product, if the networks are happy, if everyone is happy who consumes our product, then I’m happy too.

Omega will be in action on this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view, where he and Chris Jericho will take on the Young Bucks in tag team action. You can check out the latest lineup for the show here.