AEW superstar Kenny Omega announced on Twitter that he has launched his own website, which links back to his social media channels, the AEW gaming site, and his merchandise store and more. It also teases a surprise for November 27th. Omega writes, “Please check out a little something that will change and evolve as time goes by. Probably some real cool announcements to come.”

Speaking of Omega…his long-time friend/colleague Don Callis told Fight Game Media that if not for AEW, he believes Omega would have come to IMPACT Wrestling. Callis states, “I’ll say this: If AEW had not come into play…Kenny Omega would have come into Impact Wrestling. Not that he ever agreed to it, but it’s something that Scott D’Amore and I would have made happen.” You can read the full interview here.