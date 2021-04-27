AEW and IMPACT world champion Kenny Omega responded to a fan on Twitter earlier today who shared images of the Cleaner’s victory over Michael Elgin five years ago in a ladder match for the IWGP Intercontinental championship. Omega writes, “This was a real fun one. It also started to establish the Ladder Match with Tanahashi that unfortunately never happened.”

Brian Cage was also active on Twitter today to hype up his showdown with Adam “Hangman” Page on tomorrow’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. The Machine states, “Adam Page is ranked #1 in the men’s division, but unfortunate for him, he’s facing a machine. Who betta? He’ll find out that it’s not him.”