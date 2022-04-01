The popular pro-wrestling account Ciarán shared a throwback Kenny Omega match on Twitter today, which saw the Cleaner successfully defending the AJPW Junior championship against Shigehiro Irie at a DDT Pro show back in 2012.

Omega himself would comment on the clipped video, adding that it was one of the rare occasions that he was able to defend an AJPW title in DDT Pro, as the two are rival promotions in Japan. His full statement reads:

One of the rare occasions I was able to defend the AJPW Jr belt in DDT. The hip drop from the stage made me feel like the guy Yokozuna squashed that one time. Very unpleasant.

Omega was a one time AJPW Jr. champion. It was the only belt he held for the promotion. You can the tweets below.