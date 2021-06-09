AEW, IMPACT, and AAA world champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter last night to comment on the three year anniversary of one of his biggest triumphs in the sport of wrestling, the day he won the IWGP heavyweight title in a classic 2-out-of-3 falls bout against Kazuchika Okada. The cleaner writes, “3 years ago, another “greatest of all time” performance. I have many of these in various match variations. Which is your favorite?”

Omega would best Okada in a matchup that spanned over an hour by pinning him two times in a row with his signature One-Winged Angel finisher. When a fan told Omega to stop living in the past and asked what good matches has he had lately he fired back with, “Well, umm… you could start with the last match I had 2 weeks ago? I spoiled you bitches for far too long.”

Check out the entire exchange below.

