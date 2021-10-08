AEW world champion Kenny Omega responded to a fan on Twitter who shared footage of the Cleaner battling Hiroshi Yamato for the IWGP Junior Heavyweight title roughly 9 years ago. This was when Omega was a member of the junior division in NJPW prior to his historic rise through the ranks of the Bullet Club.

In the tweet Omega reveals that he worked that match with a crack in his sternum. He writes, “I remember having a slight crack in my sternum going into this match and really having trouble training or sleeping properly. I was almost happy that I lost this one. Almost.”

I remember having a slight crack in my sternum going into this match and really having trouble training or sleeping properly. I was almost happy that I lost this one. Almost. https://t.co/7gCwuLABCG — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) October 8, 2021

Omega will be defending his AEW world title against new number one contender Adam Hangman Page at a future date, with many anticipating it would take place at the upcoming Full Gear pay per view.