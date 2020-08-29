AEW superstar and current tag team champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter to comment on his image showing up on the ThunderDome during last night’s broadcast of WWE SmackDown. Fans were quick to point out Omega’s appearance, which is an image from an episode of the hit Youtube series Being The Elite.

Kenny Omega is watching Smackdown you gotta love it #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/abmd7IkY2D — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) August 29, 2020

Omega jokingly writes, “I was just trying to have a good time, I honestly didn’t think anyone would notice.”

I was just trying to have a good time, I honestly didn’t think anyone would notice. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 29, 2020

This hasn’t been the first time something wild has showed up on the ThunderDome. WWE recently had to issue a statement on a fan who displayed KKK and White supremacist imagery. You can read more about that here.