Kenny Omega made a surprise appearance at NJPW King of Pro Wrestling 2026 on Monday, October 12, setting his sights on Yota Tsuji and the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

The former AEW World Champion appeared on the entrance screen following Tsuji’s successful title defense against G1 Climax winner Ryohei Oiwa at Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.

Speaking in Japanese, Omega referenced Tsuji’s decision not to participate in AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door earlier this year, reminding the champion that the “I” in IWGP stands for “International.”

Tsuji responded by acknowledging Omega’s accomplishments and his status as one of the greatest wrestlers in NJPW history. However, he warned Omega against overlooking the promotion’s homegrown talent, adding that if he wanted an IWGP World Heavyweight Championship opportunity, he would need to come to Japan.

Omega wasted little time answering that challenge.

The lights went out before Omega appeared inside the arena, attacking Tsuji with a V-Trigger and following up with the One-Winged Angel. The attack drew heavy boos from the crowd, which had initially reacted positively to Omega’s appearance on the video screen.

Omega then addressed Tsuji directly, accusing the champion of having “no manners” and “no class,” while reminding everyone that he is an NJPW legend himself.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion also called out NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi, suggesting that Tanahashi had the authority to arrange the championship match regardless of whether Tsuji agreed to the challenge.

Following the event, Omega continued making his intentions clear during a backstage interview.

Omega proposed a three-way match involving himself, Tsuji and Oleg Boltin at NJPW Power Struggle on November 3 in Hiroshima. The proposed bout would be a non-title match, with Omega looking to secure an eventual one-on-one championship opportunity against Tsuji at Wrestle Kingdom 21.

Omega made it clear that he wants a guaranteed IWGP World Heavyweight Championship opportunity if he wins, regardless of whether he pins Tsuji or Boltin.

The AEW star also spoke about his desire to become a world champion again after recently losing the AEW World Championship to Will Ospreay.

If the proposed match is finalized, Power Struggle would mark Omega’s first match in Japan since his victory over Gabe Kidd at Wrestle Dynasty in January 2025.

Omega previously enjoyed a successful run as one of NJPW’s biggest international stars, including a reign as IWGP Heavyweight Champion, before becoming one of the founding stars of AEW.

For now, Omega has made his intentions clear, although the proposed Power Struggle match and potential Wrestle Kingdom 21 championship showdown have yet to be officially confirmed.