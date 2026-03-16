Add another return to the list.

At an AEW Revolution 2026 pay-per-view on March 15 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California that saw the returns of Adam Copeland, Christian Cage, Will Ospreay and the debut of Ronda Rousey, things were only getting started.

Following the Swerve Strickland victory over Brody King in singles action at the 3/15 AEW pay-per-view show in “The Golden State,” another familiar face returned to the scene.

Kenny Omega.

Once the match wrapped up, Swerve Strickland and Prince Nana began to work on a dastardly deed together. They reached under the ring and pulled out a cinder block. They put Brody over it, but before they could do anything, Kenny Omega ran out to make the save.

As Omega sprinted to the ring, Swerve and Nana fled the scene. Omega then raised King’s arm as the crowd reacted and the post-match segment wrapped up.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Revolution Results 3/15/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.