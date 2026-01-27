AEW has locked in two new matches for this Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite from Cedar Park, Texas, adding more depth to an already stacked lineup.

Kenny Omega is set to go one-on-one with Rocky Romero, continuing his ongoing issues with The Don Callis Family. Omega is coming off a hard-fought victory over Josh Alexander on last week’s show and will now face another member of the faction as tensions escalate.

“After his win vs Josh Alexander, Omega said that The Don Callis Family doesn’t have a member that can beat him in his current condition, but Rocky wants his chance TOMORROW!,” Tony Khan wrote while announcing the match on X.

Also confirmed for Wednesday night is a Continental Championship eliminator match, as Jon Moxley defends his momentum against Ace Austin. Should Austin pull off the upset — or even take Moxley to the time limit — he will earn a future shot at the Continental Championship.

“Mox will give Ace the fight he wanted on Collision,” Khan wrote of the bout. “If Ace wins or goes the time limit, he gets a future title shot vs Mox! They fight TOMORROW!”

Previously announced for the January 28 edition of AEW Dynamite is an appearance by AEW World Champion MJF. AEW Women’s World Champion Kris Statlander will defend her title against Thekla, while AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) put their titles on the line against Jake Doyle & Mark Davis.

The card also includes TNT Champion Mark Briscoe defending against El Clon, along with a high-profile singles match pitting Swerve Strickland against Andrade El Idolo.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday night at 8/7c for live AEW Dynamite Results coverage.

Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite

8/7c, TBS + HBO Max, Austin TX

TOMORROW, 1/28!@KennyOmegamanX vs @AzucarRoc After his win vs Josh Alexander, Omega said that @TheDonCallis Family doesn’t have a member that can beat him in his current condition, but Rocky wants his chance TOMORROW! pic.twitter.com/1mBsDk2AEu — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) January 27, 2026