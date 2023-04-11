Kenny Omega lends his talents to the Winnipeg Jets.

The AEW superstar and current IWGP United States Champion narrates a new video for the NHL team, who are closing in a playoff birth after missing last year’s playoffs. Omega, who is from Winnipeg, discusses the lineage of the team and its passionate fanbase, even referring to them as a single community. He later shared the video on his own Twitter where he writes the following:

“What a narration by whoever that mysterious voice was…!Go Jets Go!”

What a narration by whoever that mysterious voice was…! 😳 Go Jets Go! https://t.co/GPkugTeXta — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) April 11, 2023

Omega did not appear on last week’s AEW Dynamite after suffering a brutal beatdown by the Blackpool Combat Club two weeks ago.