AEW superstar Kenny Omega spoke with Alex Marvez on last night’s episode of Dynamite and expressed how he’s sick of being an afterthought, and is ready to snag the spot that he should have always been…the AEW world champion.

Air Wolf Darius Martin from the team Top Flight took to Twitter to respond to the challenge made by the AEW tag team champion Young Bucks, who challenged Top Flight to a matchup on next week’s Dynamite. Air Wolf writes, “These are two guys we’ve watched since before we were 10 years old. Next week, the @youngbucks meet the bucks that are even younger, with the world watching… and the pressure does nothing but motivate.”