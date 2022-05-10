AEW superstar Kenny Omega responded to a fan on Twitter earlier today who shared footage of the Cleaner’s mixed tag team showdown from last year, where he teamed with former AEW women’s champion Riho to face and defeat the duo of Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford. He writes back, “Best mix match in AEW history by far. It helped that it was an actual match and not the weird “must tag out” rules. Those suck real bad.”

Today Lord William Regal turns 54 years old, so the official AEW Twitter account took the opportunity to wish the Blackpool Combat Club leader a happy birthday. Check it out below.