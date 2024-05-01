An important update on Kenny Omega.

The top AEW superstar has been out of action since the end of 2023, which is when he was diagnosed with diverticulitis. The former world champion will be making his return to AEW programming on this evening’s edition of Dynamite in Winnipeg, but fans should not expect him to get physical. Fightful Select reports that Omega still has a ways to go in his recovery, and that his return tonight is to help boost ticket sales, among other things.

The report notes that Omega may be addressing the actions of The Elite (Young Bucks, Jack Perry, Kazuchika Okada) and their decision to attack AEW President Tony Khan. However, that has yet to be officially confirmed as of this writing and the decision to get Omega involved this early may not make it to air.

Omega isn’t the only top star out for AEW as the company has once again been plagued by injuries. Other notable names that are currently sidelined are MJF, Adam Cole, Darby Allin, Powerhouse Hobbs, Julia Hart, and Mercedes Moné, who is scheduled to wrestle her first AEW matchup at this month’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view event.

