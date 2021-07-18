Last night’s IMPACT Slammiversary pay per view ended in shocking fashion when NJPW superstar and Bullet Club leader Jay White appeared to confront Kenny Omega shortly after his successful title defense over Sami Callihan in the show’s headliner. The cameo sparked a ton of speculation as to what White’s appearance means for IMPACT, NJPW, and AEW, with all three promotions being advertised for IMPACT’s Bound For Glory pay per view in October.

Today someone online shared video footage of the one time Omega and White faced off in NJPW, which was back in 2018 in Sapporo. On that night the Switchblade defeated the Cleaner to become the second ever IWGP United States champion. Omega responded to the video writing, “Not denying the loss or anything, but we don’t need to revisit this. It was a one time thing. That’s it.”

See the exchange below.

Not denying the loss or anything, but we don’t need to revisit this. It was a one time thing. That’s it. https://t.co/8VmYhen9If — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) July 18, 2021

White’s appearance last night was reportedly kept very secret from the IMPACT locker room, with few being aware of his role for Slammiversary. Stay tuned.