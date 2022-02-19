AEW superstar and former world champion Kenny Omega recently spoke with the Wrestling Observer about a wide range of topics, which included the Cleaner’s thoughts on the departure of Cody Rhodes from the promotion. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Cody was the most passionate person in AEW when the company first started:

“When this thing (AEW) first started, the most passionate person of our revolution, the most passionate person of creating an ‘us vs. them’ mentality, that was Cody. It was strange for him to just choose to up and walk away,” Omega said. “However, that being said, feelings change. The environment around you is ever-changing.”

How he believes Cody had a different vision for AEW than the one he, the Bucks, and Tony Khan had:

“Maybe, in the end, we had the Bucks and their vision, my vision, and Cody’s vision. All of our visions are different. I would say mine was more similar to what the Bucks had envisioned and Cody’s was much different.”

Says Cody was always doing his own thing in AEW:

“When Cody had his way of going about things, I wasn’t sure how to follow up with that, nor was I interested. There was Kenny doing his thing, the Bucks doing their thing, and the Codyverse over there, doing whatever it is that he does.”

Says he heard Cody Rhodes was on his way to Saudi Arabia for WWE Elimination Chamber:

“I heard he’s (Cody Rhodes) on a flight to Saudi Arabia, if that makes him happy, that makes him happy. Again, the Bucks and I, we weren’t in this for the war. All the guys and gals in WWE doing their thing, always wishing for the best for those guys.”