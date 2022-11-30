AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega says he’s currently in much better shape than he was before.

Omega and The Young Bucks returned to the ring from suspension at AEW Full Gear, losing to AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle. Going into the bout, Omega had wrestled just three matches following his return from the hiatus that began in November 2021. Omega recently spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and commented on how he’s pushing himself these days.

It was noted that Omega seemed healthier than ever at Full Gear, despite the fact that he nearly put himself back on the injured list during the stretch that led up to the trios match.

“I’m finding that I really have to push hard past my limits to create change,” Omega said. “Sometimes that means I push myself too hard. I was able to get myself into better shape in the time away because I had a goal and a vision. But it almost came to a screeching halt when I strained a tendon in my knee because I was pushing too hard.

“The time away wasn’t time to rest. That was time for me to put in the work. It was time to train two or three times a day, increasing the intensity of those sessions. I wanted to come away from the time away with something positive.”

Omega and The Young Bucks will face Death Triangle for Match 3 in their Best Of 7 Series on tonight’s live AEW Dynamite. Death Triangle are currently up 2-0.

