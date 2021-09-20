During his interview with Adam’s Apple, Kenny Omega referred to the new talent coming into AEW as a high school reunion. Here’s what he had to say:

For a lot of fans, they’re known as WWE guys, perhaps. But for me, they are my friends that I’ve seen and grew up with and done Indies with and toured with so it’s like a high school reunion of sorts. It’s great to work with these guys after four, five, ten years. It’s great to be back with old friends and making new magic because we’ve all changed and all grown and all evolved.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: Adam’s Apple. H/T 411Mania.