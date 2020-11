During an interview with Alex Marvez after the show, Kenny Omega spoke highly on his match with Hangman at Full Gear. Here’s what he had to say:

You know, this is unlike I’ve ever felt in recent memory. It felt so natural, like, destiny, to go back to the singles division. I really gotta hand it to Adam Page, he’s better than what I thought, and belongs up there with the best of them. We won this tournament tonight, I feel great, but we didn’t win it by a lot.