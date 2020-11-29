During his interview with Wrestling Observer Radio, Kenny Omega revealed that he’d be open to a talent trade between AEW and WWE because his goal is to always put the fans first. Here’s what he had to say:

We’ve always been open-minded. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again – if for some reason WWE came knocking on our door……I would love to do a talent switch or trade-off or whatever and work together. I’d be all for it. I think whatever benefits the wrestling fan, I believe that’s gotta come first. Again, that’s my answer, and I don’t know what Tony [Khan] would say. But as a wrestler who has now also assumed an office position, I’m thinking about the fan first. I’m thinking about professional wrestling as a whole, and I think when you start thinking about fantasy scenarios and crossover stuff, it just gets really exciting. I think that’s the shot in the arm that wrestling needs, and we’re more talking about what’s going to attract more viewers than what we have on the table right now. It would be stuff like that.

Even if at first New Japan not being as well-known in the states, I think as soon as word of mouth started to travel that, ‘Hey, we’ve got these guys that are really good and they’re from another country and the match quality is going through the roof.’ Something like that, I think, could really grow numbers. Maybe it wouldn’t, but you won’t know until you try. At the very least, for the wrestling fan, I believe it’s win-win. If you’re only making your current fan more happy with working together, that’s still a win. But I don’t think you’re gonna drive fans away by having a friendly atmosphere and working with everyone that’s a really good, active professional wrestler.