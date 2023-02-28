AEW World Trios & IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Kenny Omega says he and the other AEW Executive Vice Presidents have had an open-door policy with the rest of the roster.

Omega, along with his stablemates The Young Bucks, are the remaining AEW Executive Vice Presidents following the 2021 departure of Cody Rhodes. Omega recently spoke with Renee Paquette for her “Sessions” podcast, and commented on his role as EVP.

“Our various roles, they do have limits of course. I mean, we don’t do everything,” Omega said. “We have more of an infrastructure and we have people that do have roles and jobs within the company, so it’s not like we are as busy as we were in year one. However, there are still things that we have to do all the time.”

Omega was also asked if his relationship with the AEW talents has changed due to his role as Executive Vice President.

“I’m not sure. It would be sad if people are pretending to be nice to me because of it. I hope that’s not the case,” Omega said. “The Bucks and I, we always had an open door policy. It’s like, hey, if we can do something for anybody, our door is always open and just come to us with whatever woe that you may have backstage. The last thing I would want to do is kind of create a divide, where it’s like, hey, you guys are over here doing your thing. We’re over here because we’re what, more important? I don’t ever want to feel that way and it’s never been that way.

“We are just boys in the locker room. We don’t try to exude any sort of aura about us like, hey, we’re a suit in the office. That’s definitely not how we try to present ourselves.”

