AEW, IMPACT, and AAA world champion Kenny Omega recently appeared on the Wrestling With The Week program to discuss his monumental run as a triple-world champion, and the pressures that comes with representing three different brands. Highlights from the Cleaner’s interview can be found below.

Calls being a double world champion a blessing and a curse:

It’s a blessing and a curse. As champion, you get some high-quality matches and you’re the focal point of the shows, but at the same time, there is a schedule that is required and a demand for your body and health and psychological health. There is a demand that goes into being a champion. It’s cool to look at pictures and be like, ‘wow, look at all these belts,’ but then I think, ‘Man, I have to defend these and make time to defend these.

Says it takes a lot of multi-tasking but he’s happy to be able to do it right now:

I have to be that guy for the company and you just count the days and weeks that you’re available to do it. It’s requiring a lot of multi-tasking. I’m hanging on and I can do it right now, so I’m going to do it.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)