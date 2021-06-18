During his interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Kenny Omega spoke on his perception of the “war” between AEW and NXT. Here’s what he had to say:

I never felt one way or another towards the war, if you want to call it that. I wouldn’t call it that. I knew we would tell different stories in our company and show different types of matches in our company. I can only control what I have hand in, which would be my stuff and a variety of other things that may or may not be on the show. I’m sure The Bucks feel the same way. For NXT to have moved to Tuesday, sure, great. I never felt like it was a battle for Wednesday. I feel like it’s a battle across the board. There is so much wrestling, every day during the week. I think back to when I was a fan and I thought I was a megafan, and even at the height of my fandom, I couldn’t watch the amount of wrestling that is available to us today. I couldn’t do it five, six, seven days a week. The real war is how do you get the eyeballs for your day of the week. We’re not battling for Wednesday, we’re battling for the week. There are so many great wrestlers doing it, and there’s no one roster that has all the great athletes. How do you be different enough or get those eyes on your product by doing something different than everyone else that week? That’s the name of the game for me. I love a lot of those NXT guys and a lot of them are my friends. I love to see them doing well and love when I hear they have a great match.