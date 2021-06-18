During his interview with Pro Wrestling Illustrated, Kenny Omega spoke on his desire to attract new eyeballs to the AEW product. Here’s what he had to say:

I’m more just trying to attract viewers. In the best-case scenario, I’m not trying to steal viewers from another product. I want brand new viewers that watch what we do and say this is fun or funny or dramatic and they tell a friend who tells a friend and now we have new viewers enjoying our product. I’m not competing to steal wrestling fans from another company because a lot of them watch everything anyway. I just want those fans to enjoy our product because they are the backbone, and there is a huge importance for me to attract the new fan – people that haven’t watched anything and make them fans of AEW.