Kenny Omega is not shy about sharing his feelings about Will Ospreay.

The Cleaner and the Aerial Assassin are set to meet at the January 4th NJPW WrestleKingdom 17 pay-per-view from the Tokyo Dome, with Ospreay’s IWGP United States championship on the line. Omega hyped up the match during his recent interview with NJPW where he took some shots at Ospreay for trying to be “Kenny Omega” rather than being his own person. Check out his full thoughts in the highlights below.

How he felt about Will Ospreay when he came into NJPW back in 2016, and how he feels about him currently in 2022:

I man, you know, how did I feel about Will Ospreay when he first arrived in New Japan? He was just like anybody else. There are so many guys like him, who can do a bunch of flips and tricks. And it’s fun to watch them practice, and it’s fun to watch their matches. But did I ever feel anything from Will Ospreay? Hmm, not so much. And then when I placed the responsibility of filling my shoes on his shoulders, I started to see him take things a little more seriously. It wasn’t about him having fun in the ring, it was about him getting the job done. For that- I’m proud of you, Will. But the thing is, filling my shoes isn’t something that just anyone can do. Just because I tasked you with filling them, doesn’t mean that you can. Just because you have every tool ever in a tool chest of wrestling, doesn’t mean that you can ever do what I did. There are so many moving parts, so many things. The secret to what Kenny Omega does is something that Will can’t understand, it’s what no-one understands. So in a way, I feel, I feel bad. I feel like I owe Will an apology, because I tasked him with the impossible. So how do I feel about Will now? I pity him. I pity him for going off on a fool’s errand, and trying to convince every body that he is me. Wait, let me, let me take that back. He isn’t trying to convince people that he is me, he is trying to convince people that he’s better than me, and um, well, I’ll let the viewers decide how well he’s done.

Discusses Ospreay’s failures like a bad performance in the G1 Climax and not being able to score the big win over Kazuchika Okada: