Kenny Omega says his loss to Will Ospreay at AEW All In was not the end of his career.

Omega dropped the AEW World Championship to Ospreay in the main event at Wembley Stadium. While he has not appeared on AEW television since the loss, Omega surfaced at the Tokyo Game Show, where he spoke with Hikaru Shida about his current condition and future.

Omega admitted the match may have been the most difficult of his career, particularly as he continues to deal with the effects of getting older.

“It may have been the hardest match of my career,” Omega said. “Of course, I’m gradually getting older. My strength is gradually going away. I’m getting weaker, but at Wembley Stadium, in front of around 50,000 people, I lost in the main event, but I truly gave everything I had. I gave it my all.”

Despite the defeat, Omega said he remains proud of what he and Ospreay accomplished at Wembley and praised the new AEW World Champion.

“I’m still very proud. Yes, you see damage, but my heart is already healed. I couldn’t be more proud of our champion Will Ospreay.”

Omega then made it clear that fans have not seen the last of him.

“I hope that everyone will have a great memory of what will be a great memory for me at Wembley Stadium. It is not the end. Please support me for next time too.”

There is currently no word on when Omega will return to AEW television.