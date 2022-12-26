Kenny Omega is returning to NJPW on January 4th to challenge IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay at WrestleKingdom 17. The AEW star spoke with NJPW’s website for a new interview to promote the bout. Here are the highlights:

What are your thoughts of NJPW in your absence?

“I mean, it’s hard, man. It’s… I don’t know if anyone here watching has children, or pets, but when you raise a child, or a pet, sometimes they’ll do something that you’re not proud of. They’ll do something that you get angry at. Maybe a dog, he, he takes a poopie on your floor. Maybe your child gets detention at school, or gets suspended for fighting. Maybe he says something a little uncouth. For me, New Japan kinda became that child that I was ashamed of. I didn’t want to talk about New Japan to other people. I wanted to go back to those days where New Japan was in those infantile stages of creeping over to the West. Under my help of course! With me as the captain, it was sure to succeed. But after seeing the way that Will has led the ship, I started to become disgusted. And I didn’t understand why ‘why are you backing him, New Japan?’ And I get it. It’s just because you had no-one else. Until now.”

What do you want your return in the Tokyo Dome to mean for NJPW, AEW, and for yourself?