Kenny Omega has passed the torch to Will Ospreay.

AEW All In 2026 came to a close with Ospreay challenging Omega for the AEW World Championship in the main event at Wembley Stadium.

In front of his home-country crowd, Ospreay defeated Omega to capture the AEW World Championship and bring Omega’s reign to an end.

Following the match, Omega took to social media and offered a brief message to the new champion, while also acknowledging the inspiration behind his All In presentation.

“The rest is up to you, Will,” Omega wrote. “Thank you to My Hero Academia, Crunchyroll, and Miyake-san for allowing me to represent All Might.”

Ospreay’s victory capped off AEW’s biggest event of the year with the English star leaving Wembley Stadium as the new AEW World Champion.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW All In: London Results 8/30/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.