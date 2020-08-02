Kenny Omega Pokes Fun At Upcoming Dynamite Tag Match, Chris Jericho Files New Trademark For “Demo God”

AEW superstar and current tag champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter to poke fun at the upcoming 12-man tag team matchup between The Elite and FTR battling the Dark Order on this Wednesday’s Dyanmite. Omega writes, “I hope that everyone holds their tag ropes and that there aren’t combination maneuvers. That would totally ruin a sports thingy match.”
I hope that everyone holds their tag ropes and that there aren’t combination maneuvers. That would totally ruin a sports thingy match. https://t.co/NzqtN0zyX0 pic.twitter.com/6HthMTr9hD
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 2, 2020
Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term “Demo God” on July 27th according to PW Insider. Details of what that entails are below.
Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.
- New Report On Daniel Bryan Requesting Pushes For Underused WWE Talents
- Randy Orton Celebrates His Son Graduating High School, Sonya Deville Taunts Mandy Rose On Twitter
- Has WWE Possibly Found A SummerSlam Venue?
- The Rock Comments On House Show Match Between Himself and Kurt Angle, Angle Responds
- Booker T On What He’d Like To See Big E Change About His Character
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch
- Nia Jax on Having a Meeting with Vince McMahon, Jax Responds to Fine with Middle Fingers
- Photo of Seth Rollins’ Back After Taking Kendo Stick Shots from Dominik Mysterio
- Big Debut Spoiler for Next Week’s AEW Dynamite Episode
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman