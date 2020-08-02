 Kenny Omega Pokes Fun At Upcoming Dynamite Tag Match, Chris Jericho Files New Trademark For "Demo God"

AEW superstar and current tag champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter to poke fun at the upcoming 12-man tag team matchup between The Elite and FTR battling the Dark Order on this Wednesday’s Dyanmite. Omega writes, “I hope that everyone holds their tag ropes and that there aren’t combination maneuvers. That would totally ruin a sports thingy match.”

Inner Circle leader Chris Jericho filed to trademark the term “Demo God” on July 27th according to PW Insider. Details of what that entails are below.

