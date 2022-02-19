AEW superstar Kenny Omega was the latest guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where the Cleaner provided fans with a health update, and how his rehab is going after dealing with a number of lingering injuries that lasted through his historic 2021 title reign. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he was hoping to be back by February but that didn’t happen:

“I was hoping to be back by February. It’s not looking that way anymore. That’s not to say there was a huge snag or something that is terribly wrong, it’s not that. It’s just, trying to get appointments and things fixed.”

Details his injuries, adding that his training has been going well:

“The training is going well, once I’m able to try to get the knees fixed, get the neck fixed, the hernia, & all that stuff. Hopefully I’m able to move around much better than I was before & I look like a guy who was doing what he was doing 10 years ago.”

