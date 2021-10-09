AEW world champion took to Twitter last night to provide an update on his Redcon1 vitamin supplement, which the Cleaner reveals is now being sold in Vitamin shops across the globe. He writes, “Excited to announce that starting today, you can get your official, top rated, best selling Kenny Omega @RedCon1Official V-Trigger in @VitaminShoppe all across America!!! (V-Trigger is a very lemony flavored pre-workout).”

Women’s division star Serena Deeb was named AEW’s wrestler of the week after defeating former women’s champion Hikaru Shida on Dynamite. She later took to Twitter and writes, “I’m back. I’m the wrestler of the week. And Shida still only has 49 wins.”