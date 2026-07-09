Kenny Omega is once again at the top of the mountain.

“The Cleaner” defeated MJF to become the new AEW World Champion during the AEW Dynamite: Beach Break show on July 8 in Clearwater, FL.

With the win, Omega sets up a highly-anticipated showdown between himself and Will Ospreay at AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium this August.

Following the 7/8 AEW show in Clearwater, Omega surfaced via social media to comment on finally recapturing the title that has alluded him for quite some time.

“After 1,698 days of waiting to get it back, we finished the race,” Omega wrote. “Thank you for never giving up on me and always believing, one more time.”

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Dynamite Beach Break 2026 Results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.