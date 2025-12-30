The responses to William Regal’s safety warning to pro wrestlers continues to garner widespread responses from stars in WWE and AEW.

In addition to Piper Niven and Ivar, who both posted statements responding to Regal’s concerns, a top star from the other side of the fence has shared his thoughts.

Joining the aforementioned pair of WWE Superstars in supporting Regal’s message is AEW top dog Kenny Omega.

Despite many taking Regal’s statement as a shot at Kyle Fletcher and other AEW stars who land on their head and necks in matches, “The Cleaner” pointed out how regardless of your promotional ties, it’s good advice.

Omega’s statement responding to Regal’s comments read as follows:

Regardless of timing or perceived intent, the general message from Mr. Regal remains a positive one. Tribalism, whataboutism, and other ‘isms’ aren’t needed here.

Safety often takes a back seat when a wrestler is locked in and actively chasing the dragon. We all sometimes need a voice from afar to tether us back to reality and to tell us that the risks have consequences. The odds aren’t in our favor and none of us will walk away unscathed.

This isn’t company vs company or wrestler vs wrestler. This is about a general awareness and a knowing that the cost of what we do is directly related to the amount and severity of risk(s) that we take.

Keeping that in mind, as athletes, we aren’t all created equally. As responsible adults, we need to be realistic and know our own physical limits. I’d have to give my head a shake if I wanted to try a twisting shooting star, but I’d never say a word to Pac.

I look at this all as great food for thought. Something to always be cognizant of. It shouldn’t be about making it a competition.

Thank you, Mr. Regal.

For those who missed William Regal’s statement, it reads as follows:

“I stay off here but was alerted to something today that has alarmed me. I don’t read any comments so don’t waste your time trying to argue or justify your very wrong opinions on this. I broke my neck twice,9/93 in ring and a car wreck in ‘97 and stupidly never told anyone. And I was taught properly how to bridge and not land on the top of my head. It’s a skill that maybe 99.9 % of people don’t know or will ever learn anymore. I kept going somehow but knew all the tricks that again people don’t learn now and watch film and just copy. After Misawa San passed from his neck problems I thought it would stop this nonsense but it’s got worse and whenever I talk to people about them doing it it’s “well it doesn’t hurt….” Believe me it will . I have people close to me now, Bryan being one, who is suffering daily like myself from his neck. It’s a daily misery and sleep and every other aspect of your life is more than hard. Although people use the term tough about me you’ll never hear me say that as I’m not and don’t think I am or have ever been. Money and whatever nonsense fame is supposed to be is not worth the pain or supposed two evening glory you get from these ridiculous moves dropping yourself on your head. The vast majority of fans don’t know the difference between a vertical suplex and a brain-buster and that’s a far tamer move than many I see now. I’m 57 and become less relevant every day but fame has never been my thing so most of you doing this STUPID stuff are not going to listen to me but hopefully a few do. Stop it now if you want a decent quality of life after Wrestling because that part of your life will be over before you know it and wrestling done right is hard enough but broken necks or death are not something you should think is tough or cool. It’s idiotic thinking.”

