Kenny Omega has responded after Jade Cargill busted out his One Winged Angel during WrestleMania 42.

During Sunday’s show, Rhea Ripley defeated Cargill to capture the WWE Women’s Championship. Late in the match, Cargill hit Omega’s signature finisher—referred to on commentary as the “Sandstorm”, but Ripley managed to kick out.

The spot quickly made the rounds online and generated plenty of buzz.

Omega took to X on Monday to react, keeping things positive without directly naming Cargill or WWE.

“When I see the moves I do elsewhere, I only take it as a compliment. If somehow I inspired people to use them, I can only be grateful. Besides, seeing the OWA on the WM ring was kinda neat, right? It’s all good with me.”