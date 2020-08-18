Kenny Omega Recalls Classic Showdown With Kota Ibushi, Says Famous Luchadore Called It The Best Match He’d Ever Seen

AEW superstar and current tag team champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter today to reminisce about a showdown he had with long-time friend/rival Kota Ibushi at DDT’s Budokan Peter Pan event eight years ago. Omega reveals that he begged the promotion to allow them to close the show, a request that was accepted and met with critical acclaim. He also says that El Generico (who just so happens to resemble WWE’s Sami Zayn but is definitely not him) called it the best matchup he’d ever seen.
I begged for the spot to main and I remember DDT saying,”it’s time.You’re the only ones that can do it”. After the performance, people had nice things to say, but it was when El Generico told me it was the best match he’d ever seen live was where I got emotional.
Omega and Ibushi’s friendship would also reach new heights in NJPW, where the two would form the Golden Lovers tag team and climb to the main event scene. Check out the tweet below.
— Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 18, 2020
