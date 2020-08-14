Kenny Omega Recalls Epic Series Of Matches Against Tetsuya Naito In NJPW, Says He Worked One With Veritgo

AEW superstar and current tag champion Kenny Omega took to Twitter to comment on the three and four year anniversary of some of his classic G1 Climax showdowns against Tetsuya Naito in NJPW. Omega and Naito faced off in the tournament finals two years in a row (2016 & 2017), each picking up a win and earning a future IWGP Heavyweight title opportunity at WrestleKingdom.

Omega begins by referencing their bout at the G1 Climax 26 where he writes, “Real cool story about this match that I’d love to tell one day. Long story short, it had much more effect on my NJPW career than some would think. Or know. Or think they know.”

When talking about the G1 Climax 27 Omega says, “I needed knee surgery and had terrible vertigo since the Okada match the night before. Prayed to anyone willing to listen and somehow got through it. Very proud of this performance. Maybe the right man won.”

