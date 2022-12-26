Kenny Omega has a vivid memory of the last match he had in NJPW.

The Cleaner spoke with NJPW’s website to promote his upcoming showdown with Will Ospreay at WrestleKingdom 17, which also saw Omega reflect on his loss in the main event of WrestleKingdom 13 to the great Hiroshi Tanahashi. Omega also explains why he decided to depart Japan after that loss and head to America for the launch of AEW. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Talks his loss to Tanahashi in the main event of WrestleKingdom 13:

It was hard for me to look at myself in the mirror after Wrestle Kingdom 13, after making this company worldwide, really bringing it to the forefront, and not recognizing who was looking back. Here I was thinking that I was the hero. I was the one who saved this company, I was the one who was going to take us to the promised land. I was going to main event in Madison Square Garden and show everyone in the world, the magic, the prestige, of Strong Style pro-wrestling. It wasn’t meant to be, was it? And I think the part that hurt the most was that after I lost, I could see tears in the eyes of everyone in attendance. And I thought, ‘I know how you feel. This hurts for me too, this is painful’. But when I looked hard, they were tears of joy. They were happy to see me lose. They were happy to see the belt move on to Tanahashi. That’s when I realized that they didn’t really understand the vision. Maybe they just weren’t ready. So I thought ‘yeah. Now is a good time to disappear. Now is a good time for this company to know the true meaning of loss’.

Why he decided to leave and throw himself fully into AEW: