Kenny Omega gave his thoughts on wrestling Bryan Danielson at the AEW Arthur Ashe Stadium show during an interview on Wrestling Observer Radio.

At the point of this match, it marked Danielson’s first match in AEW, which is AEW’s most attended show to date. The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion looks back on that match fondly.

“The Arthur Ashe show was an incredible memory for me as well. It was — I had — I don’t wanna call it ‘writing the wrong.’ It wasn’t that at all and I still stand by my first sort of thought process way back in the day when I did a straight-up comedy match with Bryan [Danielson], just for something different. But I had thought our serious match together would have come much sooner after that PWG match. So it’s sort of like, ‘Oh wow, finally we get to do this match that people were sort of expecting out of us’ but now, especially me, I’m far more qualified to give that to people so it was cool for Bryan to trust me with his comeback match in AEW. It was cool for Tony [Khan] to trust us with that platform at our largest weekly show, by far. Actually, it was probably just our largest show in general, right? In terms of attendance, I don’t think we’ve ever done that many people. So to be trusted with that responsibility when you had Bryan coming back and it’s sort of like, ‘Yeah, take my word for it. I’m ready to go,’ then it’s me, it’s like, ‘Okay, take my word for it. I’m the guy to do it.’ There’s a lot of trust going into that match and I’m glad we delivered but [what] was cooler than feeling like we had done our company and our boss proud was that the fans were just enjoying it as much as we were in the ring so that was a great memory.”

H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcript