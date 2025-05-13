All Elite Wrestling will hold a special six-show residency at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago from July 16 to July 31, 2025. This marks a unique chance for Chicago fans to experience multiple AEW events in one location.

The residency follows the All In: Texas 2025 pay-per-view event, scheduled for July 12.

While the Aragon Ballroom typically accommodates up to 5,000 guests, it will feature a scaled-down setup tailored for professional wrestling.

Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster starting May 14, with a presale running from May 15 to May 18, and general public sales beginning May 19.

AEW is running a 6-show Chicago residency from July 16th to July 31st in the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom Another unique venue! 🔥🔥🔥 (@WrestleTix) pic.twitter.com/ZPL3zOSHDE — 🅰️🅾️ (@KXNGAO) May 13, 2025

Kenny Omega has been an Executive Vice President (EVP) of AEW since the company’s inception, but he recently opened up about the challenges that come with the position.

In a conversation with Adi Shankar, Omega reflected on how the responsibilities of being an EVP have significantly changed the way he can carry himself, both on and off screen. He said,

“One of the biggest regrets I have about becoming an EVP is that everything we say or do now comes with a much greater level of scrutiny. If something doesn’t align with the network’s expectations, or if it offends a viewer enough for them to file a formal complaint, we could be pulled off the air. That’s not just a risk to us individually—it’s a risk to the entire company and everyone who works here. That kind of weight changes how you operate.”

He continued, “Back then, it was just me, the Bucks, Hangman, Cody — we were all respectful people just trying to create something fun. We never set out to harm or offend anyone. If something we did was edgy or controversial, it was always part of a story, part of the art. I watched some old clips with the Bucks recently and we were laughing at how goofy and fun it all was. The fans got the joke — they laughed with us, sometimes at us — and we loved it.”

Omega acknowledged that the landscape has shifted dramatically. He said,

“Nowadays, doing that same stuff would almost guarantee someone taking offense—and that can have real consequences for the company. So now, I mostly keep to myself and focus on the work I’m paid to do. It’s definitely taken some of the joy out of it.”

In a recent post on Twitter, Dax Harwood expressed his frustration with wrestling fans who booed him during an episode of AEW Collision. Harwood, who along with FTR turned heel at AEW Dynasty by attacking Cope following their Trios title match, insisted he had done nothing to deserve the backlash. He wrote,

“What did I ever do to deserve this from the AEW fans? Seriously. I’ve broken my body for you for 5 years & this is what I get? This generation of wrestling fans are cooked.”